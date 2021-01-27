XTX Markets LLC Invests $208,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,073,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $649.54 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $645.50 and a 200-day moving average of $620.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

