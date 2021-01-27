XTX Markets LLC Invests $180,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

