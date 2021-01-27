XTX Markets LLC Buys New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.