XTX Markets LLC Buys New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 534,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after buying an additional 50,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

NYSE:BC opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

