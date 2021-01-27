Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Trading Down 0.3%

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.84. 13,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 18,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

