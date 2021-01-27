xEURO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,871.00 (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One xEURO coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xEURO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile