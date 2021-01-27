Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. 3,786,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,325. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

