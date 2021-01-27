WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 4,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

