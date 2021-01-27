World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,101 shares of company stock worth $1,381,398 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

