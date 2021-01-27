World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.05

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.05 and last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 10843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $30,448.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,842.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $94,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,859. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

