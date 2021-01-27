Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5,850.00.

Shares of WZZZY remained flat at $$14.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

