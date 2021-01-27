WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a PE ratio of -50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.