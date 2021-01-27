Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Winmark were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Winmark by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Winmark by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Winmark by 3.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total value of $155,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $57,750.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,785 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

