Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Down to $165.00

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.00, but opened at $159.13. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 463,450 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £144.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.92.

About Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington plc (WIL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington plc (WIL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.