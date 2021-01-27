William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $120.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

