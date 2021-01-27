Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

