Westwood Management Corp IL Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PTC by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $369,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 24.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,261. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

