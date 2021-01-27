Westwood Management Corp IL Makes New Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.16% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of MDXG opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $941.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.