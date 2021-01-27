Westwood Management Corp IL Invests $466,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,269,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DraftKings by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

