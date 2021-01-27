Westwood Management Corp IL Invests $10.87 Million in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,000. TTEC comprises 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.32% of TTEC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TTEC by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TTEC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.