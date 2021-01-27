Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 4,502,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,312,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

