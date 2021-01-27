Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 34.2% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBK opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

