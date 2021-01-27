Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 6,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,928. The company has a market cap of $161.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 47,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

