Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 91,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $162.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

