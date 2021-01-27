Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.311 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 72.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

NYSE:WES opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

