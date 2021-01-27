Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WAL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

WAL opened at $69.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.