West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.39.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $51.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

