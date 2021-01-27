WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.