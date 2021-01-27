Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Welltower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Welltower by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 613,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WELL opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

