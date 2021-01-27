Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

WFC opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

