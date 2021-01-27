Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roche (RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/22/2021 – Roche had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/15/2021 – Roche is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Roche had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/8/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 1/4/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of Roche stock remained flat at $$45.70 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Roche by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Roche by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 3.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
