Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roche (RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2021 – Roche had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2021 – Roche is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Roche had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/8/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/4/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Roche stock remained flat at $$45.70 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Roche by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Roche by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 3.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

