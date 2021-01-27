Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barrick Gold (GOLD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) recently:

1/18/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/15/2021 – Barrick Gold was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

1/6/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/5/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barrick has extensive regional presence across many of the world’s most prolific gold districts. The company is expected to gain from progress of its key growth projects that are expected to contribute to its production. Barrick’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows. Moreover, its merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upside. Higher gold prices are also likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices. Also, it has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Barrick faces headwinds from higher expected costs. Expected fall in gold demand due to coronavirus is also a worry. Stretched valuation is another concern.”

12/4/2020 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barrick has extensive regional presence across many of the world’s most prolific gold districts. The company is expected to gain from progress of its key growth projects that are expected to contribute to its production. Barrick’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows. Moreover, its merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upside. Higher gold prices are also likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices. Also, it has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Barrick faces headwinds from higher expected costs. Expected fall in gold demand due to coronavirus is also a worry. Stretched valuation is another concern.”

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 11,595,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,498,346. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

Get Barrick Gold Corp alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.