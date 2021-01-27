Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntsman (HUN)

Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/5/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,520. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Huntsman by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 504,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,201,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

