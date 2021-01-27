Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE: IMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$29.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$29.00.

1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

1/15/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

12/16/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00.

12/14/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$24.00 to C$29.00.

12/14/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$24.00 to C$29.00.

12/10/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

12/10/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$28.00.

12/1/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$33.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

