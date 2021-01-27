Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.
WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
NYSE:WBS traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. 384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,108. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
