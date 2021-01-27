Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:WBS traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. 384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,108. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

