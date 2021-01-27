Webster Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.