We Are One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,501.82.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,807.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11,297.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,732.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,331.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.