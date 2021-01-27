We Are One Seven LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

