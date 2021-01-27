We Are One Seven LLC Sells 721 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

