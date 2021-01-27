We Are One Seven LLC Sells 6,743 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,471,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,166,000 after acquiring an additional 320,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.