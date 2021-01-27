We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

