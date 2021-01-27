We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 255,711 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,751,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,037.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 197,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 180,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 133,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

