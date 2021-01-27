We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

