We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after buying an additional 1,473,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,898.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 396,891 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,097,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after buying an additional 334,670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,964,000 after buying an additional 284,647 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.