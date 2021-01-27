Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair stock traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.01. 59,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,750. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.78.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,600 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

