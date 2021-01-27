Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.72. 769,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 692,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WVE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $474.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

