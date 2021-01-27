Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $248.33 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $259.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Watsco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

