Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of WPG opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.16 million, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

