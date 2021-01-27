Wagerr Price Hits $0.0336 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $1,758.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,315,056 coins and its circulating supply is 195,935,442 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

