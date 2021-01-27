Wabash National (WNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

